Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland

Patrick spoke about the oil and gas industry, securing the border and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas.

"I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."

Patrick spoke about the importance of West Texas and its oil and gas production and touched on some bills he has passed to help the industry.

"With Senate Bill 13, and that bill said those on the Wall Street, the big funding institutions, decide to punish West Texas and the oil and gas industry by not owning them money for projects with them simply because they're against fossil fuels," said Patrick. "That the state will not do business with them."

Patrick also discussed securing the border.

"We've been spending $400 million a year, so every year, and that's for more DPS troopers, more hours, more assets, I can't tell you some of the classifieds, more cameras, more everything on the border," said Patrick.

Patrick said he thinks expanding natural gas production is crucial.