The event, presented by Permian Basin Republicans, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 1.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center will be hosting a Texas Gubernatorial and Attorney General forum on February 1.

Candidates in attendance for this event will be Chad Prather, Allen West, Don Huffines, Kandy Kay Horn, Eva Guzman, George P Bush and Louie Gohmert.