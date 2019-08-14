AUSTIN, Texas — In the wake of the El Paso mass shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a task force that will deal with domestic terrorism.

In a press release sent Aug. 14, Abbott's office said the task force will "analyze and provide advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement’s ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism."

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities,” Gov. Abbott said. “Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state."

The task force will consist of nearly 20 people, including Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

In addition to that task force, Abbott's office said the Texas Department of Public Safety has received directions to "take immediate action" to combat domestic terrorism in a variety of ways.

DPS must conduct an assessment of the domestic terrorism threat in Texas and create a department that will seek out and monitor domestic terrorism threats. The agency also must increase the number of DPS special agents and analysts that investigate gangs affiliated with Neo-Nazi and White Nationalist groups and other networks.

Abbott will join the task force on Aug. 30 for a round table meeting.

