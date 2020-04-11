2020 Election: August Pfluger wins Texas Congressional District 11 seat

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway is leaving the House after eight terms of representing District 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — August Pfluger (R) has won the Texas Congressional District 11 seat in the November general election.

Pfluger defeated Jon Mark Hogg (D) with 79% of the vote.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway is leaving the House after eight terms of representing District 11.

The district stretches from Llano County in Central Texas all the way to Midland in the west and Stephenville in the east.

According to his campaign website, Pfluger was a colonel who served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was an elite F-22 Raptor fighter pilot flying combat missions against ISIS. He served the country for nearly two decades and has over 300 hours of direct action against ISIS.

Starting in 2019, Pfluger served as a national security advisor in the White House for the Trump administration. Pfluger’s campaign website says he is a conservative Republican, a proud husband and father and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Pfluger is married with three daughters.

For a closer look at Pfluger’s stance on political issues, visit his campaign website here.

Leading up to the election, KVUE Political Reporter Ashley Goudeau sat down with Pfluger. Here is an inside look at her conversation with him.