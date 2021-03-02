Coalition petitions for resignations of Cruz, Paxton, other Texas officials after U.S. Capitol riot

This is not the first call for Cruz's resignation.

AUSTIN, Texas — A coalition of more than 90 organizations have delivered more than 25,000 signatures to Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) offices in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Washington, D.C., demanding he and 17 other elected officials resign.

The coalition – including petition site MoveOn, Voto Latino, Indivisible Texas Lege and others – delivered the petition on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The resignation demands the resignations "for their complicity in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6," the group wrote.

“Despite dozens of failed court challenges and no evidence of fraud whatsoever, Sen. Cruz repeatedly stated that the election results from states he doesn’t even represent were irregular and that they required further investigation,” the petition states. “Sen. Cruz has blood on his hands … He has lost the right to represent Texans in the U.S. Senate.”

Rep. Jody Arrington

Rep. Brian Babin

Rep. Michael C. Burgess

Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Louie Gohmert

Rep. Lance Gooden

Rep. Ronny Jackson

Rep. Troy Nehls

Rep. August Pfluger

Rep. Pete Sessions

Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Rep. Randy Weber

Rep. Roger Williams

Rep. Ron Wright

“Ted Cruz fancies himself an expert on the U.S. Constitution, which is why his attempts to undermine our electoral process with baseless conspiracy theories are so egregious,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn. “On January 6, white nationalists descended on our nation’s Capitol, killing five people and injuring dozens more. These violent insurrectionists rattled off Cruz’s baseless and inflammatory talking points to members of the media just hours before storming Congress. Ted Cruz does not belong anywhere near elected office. We demand he take responsibility and resign immediately.”

This is not the first call for Cruz's resignation. KVUE reported on Feb. 1 that a group called for Cruz to resign using billboards. One of them was recently spotted here in Central Texas in Kyle off of Interstate 35.

"In order for the country to unify after the events at the Capitol, those responsible – including Sen. Ted Cruz – must be held accountable," María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, said in a written press release on Feb. 3. "We cannot allow those who betrayed their oath to the Constitution to move on from their attempts to question a free and fair election, in which voters of color were the deciding bloc. We must be transparent and deliberate in reviewing the actions of every elected official, from the local to national levels, who incited the insurrection and they must answer for their seditious behavior and rhetoric. Without accountability, this wound may never heal and the country will remain as divided as it's ever been."

KVUE also looked into what would happen if a U.S. senator were to resign. You can read more about that process here.