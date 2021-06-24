Serve America Movement files paperwork to form Texas party

The SAM party says it is neither red nor blue, and hopes to give Americans another option.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new political party is set to emerge in Texas.

Paperwork has been filed to form the SAM Party of Texas. This new party is affiliated with the Serve America Movement.

The party is made up of people from both the republican and democratic parties as well as independents, and the State Chair is former Houston Mayor Bill King.

"We believe that there's a big part of the country that doesn't believe in the ideological purities that republicans and democrats demand of their members and their candidates today," King said.

According to a press release, "SAM's platform is based on transparency, accountability, electoral competition and problem-solving – using inductive logic to listen to concerns, define the issue, invite ideas, collaborate, and refine solutions."

Other goals the party says it will aim for are "unrigging an electoral system that rewards hyper-partisanship, embracing the diversity of political thought and returning civility to our political discourse."

SAM is working to qualify for the Texas ballot for the 2022 election. They need 80,000 signatures to make it happen.

According to the party's website, a major talking point for the Texas branch of the party is the state's power grid failure.

On the national stage, SAM says it has gained around 70,000 members, with over 80 candidates being elected.

Other states that the party has affiliates in are New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

For more information on the party, you can visit the website by clicking or tapping here.