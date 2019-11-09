ODESSA, Texas — Representative Brooks Landgraf announced on September 10 that he would be seeking reelection.

Since Congressman Mike Conaway announced he would not be running for reelection, many were speculating Landgraf would run for his seat in 2020 instead.

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of encouragement from so many fellow West Texans to take my hard work, transparency and proven record of conservative accomplishments to the federal level and run for Congress," said Landgraf.

However, Landgraf put those rumors to rest, saying West Texas needs a "proven leader" and that he felt he could not abandon the counties he represents at such a crucial time.

“I’m more inspired than ever to fight for West Texas and our state. I humbly ask for your vote and continued support to serve as your state representative.”

Landgraf has been holding town halls across the counties he represents.

In Odessa, there will be a town hall at 6 p.m. on September 23 at Odessa College and another at Kellus Turner Community Center on September 24.

He will also be holding one in Winkler County on September 30 at 6 p.m.

