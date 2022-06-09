Rep. Tony Gonzales visits Monahans to talk about re-election

Gonzales feels in order to win again, he must stick to his grassroots by visiting everyday people. Some of the things he discussed with the community were the importance of the oil and gas industry, as well as bringing awareness to the border and drug crisis our state is facing.

“The border is absolutely on fire,” Gonzales said. “I’m literally on the border every single week. It's only gotten worse, sadly it hasn't gotten any better. A big part of that is enforcing the laws that are already on the books. You know you're also seeing this rise in fentanyl, fentanyl deaths all throughout the country. So really every city regardless of how close or far you are from the border is now a border city."