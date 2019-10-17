DALLAS — Thousands of people from across the country have gathered at the American Airlines Center in Dallas to welcome President Trump for his 'Keep America Great' campaign rally.

The rally is expected to start at 7 p.m. President Trump arrived on Air Force One in Fort Worth and were welcomed by Gov. Abbott. The president toured a Louis Vuitton factory at Rochambeau Ranch in Keene Thursday afternoon.

WFAA also reported Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke is at the Theatre in Grand Prairie, holding a rally for his campaign. His 'Rally Against Fear' is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and will feature community leaders, advocates and local candidates running in the U.S. Senate, House, state legislature and county-wide seats.

The doors to the American Airlines Center opened at 3 p.m. and people rushed to get to a good seat. The arena can hold about 20,000 people, according to WFAA.

