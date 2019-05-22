WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Trump held a hastily called news conference blasting Democratic investigations of his administration.

It took place immediately after he cut short an infrastructure meeting at the White House that included Democratic congressional leaders.

The fireworks happened shortly after house speaker Nancy Pelosi this morning accused the President of engaging in a 'cover up.' Trump stated, “Instead of walking happily into a meeting, I walk into look at people that have just said I was doing a cover up. I don't do cover ups. You people probably know that better than anybody”.

President Trump also blasted talks of the “I” word and a session held by House Democrats this morning to discuss their various investigations of the President… “This is very sad because this meeting was set up a number of days ago at 11 o'clock. All of a sudden I hear last night they're going to have a meeting right before this meeting to talk about the “I” word. The “I” word? Can you imagine? I don't speak to Russians about campaigns. When I went to Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania I don't say 'oh let's call Russia maybe than - it's a hoax. The greatest hoax in history”.

The President declared there won't be any infrastructure negotiations