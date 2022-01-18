O’Rourke campaign raises $7.2M in 46 days, Gov. Abbott reports $18.9M in last 6 months: Report

Abbott's war chest reportedly tops $65 million.

TEXAS, USA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has raised $7.2 million in the first 46 days of his campaign, while Republican incumbent Greg Abbott raked in $18.9 million over the last six months, according to a report from the Texas Tribune.

Each of the figures came as the deadline loomed for both campaigns to report them to the Texas Ethics Commission. According to The Texas Tribune, O'Rourke touted his $7.2 million raised from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 as "unmatched by any Democratic campaign in state history."

Meanwhile, Abbott said in a statement that his contributions "show just how excited Texans are for this campaign."

O'Rourke's campaign said he got over 115,600 contributions over the 46-day period, while Abbott's team said it received nearly 159,000 donations from July through December.

Abbott has a busy schedule ahead of the Republican primary on March 1. He plans to appear at 60 campaign events before the primary, less than 60 days away. Both the Texas governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidates need to win their primary elections before they face one another in the November election, but it is anticipated that the two will end up on the ballot for governor.

“These generous contributions from people all across Texas show just how excited Texans are for this campaign,” said Gov. Abbott.

His campaign said that, last year, Texans for Greg Abbott raised a total of $37.6 million during the seven months that fundraising was allowed.

In the latest edition of Texas This Week, Ross Ramsey, cofounder and executive editor of The Texas Tribune, joined KVUE Managing Editor of Political Content Ashley Goudeau to discuss the upcoming primary election.

For a deeper dive on Abbott and O'Rourke's campaign fundraising, read about it in The Texas Tribune here.