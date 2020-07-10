For voters in S.E. New Mexico, 2nd Congressional District race one of the tightest in the country

Xochitl Torres Small (D-Las Cruces) faces a rematch from the 2018 election against Yvette Herrell (R-Ruidoso)

NEW MEXICO, USA — Voters in Lea and Eddy County will have an important voice in the upcoming general election.

New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District (NM-02) is expected to be one of the tightest races in the country.

NM-02 is a large district representing southern New Mexico, including Hobbs, Roswell, Las Cruces, and even a portion of Albuquerque.

This year's race is one of 23 rematches around the country from the 2018 U.S. House races, with Yvette Herrell (R) once again challenging incumbent Xochitl Torres Small (D).

In 2018, Torres Small and Herrell faced each other for the first time after Steve Pearce (R) left office to run for governor.

Torres Small edged out Herrell 51% to 49% in 2018, but traditionally this district has leaned Republican.

In 2016, Steve Pearce defeated Merrie Soules (D) by a 62-37 margin for the same seat in the House, and in the presidential election, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 50% to 40%.

Republicans see this as an opportunity to gain a seat in the House, but despite the district's history, Torres Small has received a generally positive response in her nearly two years in office, being ranked one of the most accessible freshman Members of Congress.

As result, this race is extremely tight, with an Albuquerque Journal poll showing Torres Small with a narrow 47% to 45% lead over Herrell.

Torres Small and Herrell will face off on the debate stage on Wednesday October 7 at 6:30 p.m. MDT.