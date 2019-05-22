ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers have passed a bill giving congress access to president trump's state tax returns.

The bill doesn't name president trump specifically but allows house and senate leaders to view tax returns filed by elected officials and top appointed officials.

The legislation applies to personal income tax returns, as well as business taxes paid in New York.

New York is Mr. Trump's home state and where most of his businesses are based.

While democrats say the bill promotes government transparency, some republican leaders argue it's "bad public policy."

The bill now heads to New York governor Andrew Cuomo to be signed.

Governor Cuomo is a Democrat....

A spokesman says he supports the principle behind the legislation but will review the bill carefully before deciding whether to sign it.