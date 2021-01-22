Congresswoman asked to resign after reports she agreed with conspiracy theories about school shootings

In now-deleted posts, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reportedly agreed with commenters claiming the Parkland shooting was staged.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently made headlines for announcing she was filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden following his inauguration. But, now advocacy groups are asking for her resignation after uncovering social media posts where the congresswoman reportedly agreed that the Parkland shooting was staged.

It's not the first time Greene has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories that cast doubt over mass shootings in schools. The liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America posted screenshots that show Greene denying several school shootings in a series of Facebook posts. The uncovering of those posts has caused advocacy groups, including March For Our Lives - Parkland, to call on Greene to resign from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In one post, Greene shared a Fox News article about Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson receiving a retirement pension. A person commented that the pension was a pay off so Peterson would "keep his mouth shut" about a "planned shooting." Greene replied: "Exactly!"

A similar comment called the pension a "kick back" for going along with the "plan". Greene replied: "My thoughts exactly!! Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut!"

Back in 2019, Greene also confronted Parkland survivor David Hogg who was in Washington to speak with lawmakers about gun legislation. In a video that existed on Greene's Facebook campaign page, she heckled Hogg and accused the teenager of being "brainwashed."

Just one year prior to the confrontation, Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Seventeen students and faculty members were murdered while 17 others were injured.

Greene is open about her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory and has repeated the baseless claims of mass election fraud made by former President Donald Trump. Twitter suspended her account after posting a video with false election claims. The Washington Post reported that Facebook had also removed Greene's previous comments following the Media Matters' report.

10 Tampa Bay left a message for Greene's office on Friday. Her office responded by pointing to her statement she made on Twitter, which also was highlighted above.