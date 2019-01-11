MIDLAND, Texas — Congressman Mike Conaway will be holding a series of town halls in November to connect with citizens of the 11th District.

The town halls will be an opportunity for attendees to connect with Conaway and let him know about issues that are important to them.

A Midland town hall will be held at the Centennial Library on November 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Other town halls will be held in Llano, Brady and San Angelo on November 4.

