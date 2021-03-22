What do we know about the two migrant facilities in West Texas?

The Midland facility has stopped taking in more migrants after 60 children tested positive for COVID-19. Migrants are not expected to arrive in Pecos until April 2.

MIDLAND, Texas — A new migrant holding facility is opening in Pecos. This is the second facility in the Permian Basin where unaccompanied children will be held.

It is a decision leaders in the Permian Basin had no say in but comes in the wake of the border seeing a massive influx in migrants.

Here's what we know about the two facilities:

Pecos

HHS is working with the man camp, owned by Target Logistics, to transform the property into a holding facility.

The town of Pecos tells us the unaccompanied minors have not arrived yet.

Pecos was told the migrants would arrive April 2.

Local leaders in Pecos were planning on holding a press conference on March 23 to answer more questions about the facility. But due to lack of information from the federal government, Pecos is postponing that press conference until they know more.

Midland

Water at the Cotton Logistic Man Camp has been deemed unconsumable and only for flushing toilets and washing clothes.

The federal government is providing water bottles for the migrants.

Midland mayor, Patrick Payton, tells us there are 456 kids at the facility.

60 have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, no other children are being brought there.

Federal agents are installing a high-security fence around the man camp.

Here’s the big question everyone keeps asking, “why here?”

To put it simply: there is not enough room at the border for all these migrants.