MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS will be holding a forum for the three Midland mayoral candidates on October 3.

The forum will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and be livestreamed via Basin PBS.

Current Mayor Jerry Morales as well as Jenny Cudd and Patrick Payton will be in attendance.

This forum will cover the topics of housing and infrastructure. Additionally, it will be closed to the public.

If you would like to submit a question to the candidates in relation to these two topics you can do so on Facebook and Twitter.

NewsWest 9's Crystal Crews and Victor Lopez will be moderating the forum.

For more information on the forum you can click here.

