MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is investigating after an additional ballot box was found during Thursday's ballot recount process.

County Attorney Russell Malm says they are uncertain if the box is from this election.

Officials believe the box could be from a 2018 election but will be requesting permission to open the ballot box to be sure.

Additionally, Malm said they would be regrouping Monday to continue the recount process with a bigger group.

The recount was underway to get to the bottom of the ballot discrepancy in Midland County when the box was found around 3:30 p.m.

County Attorney Russell Malm filed a court order on December 6 to reopen the sealed ballot boxes from the November 5 election.

Thursday's recount involved only the number of ballots being counted, not the votes themselves.

The original number from early voting at the annex was 6,966 ballots, while the voting recount amounted to 6,146 ballots.

Thursday's ballot recount total amounted to 6,126, meaning there were 840 fewer ballots than the initial count and 20 fewer then the recount committee.

This discrepancy is only from early voting numbers and Midland County officials have narrowed down the source of the discrepancy to the Midland County Annex.

