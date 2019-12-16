MIDLAND, Texas — Representatives from both We Choose Our Future PAC and Better Bond for Midland PAC said they will move forward to contest the Midland ISD Bond election.

We Choose Our Future Co-Chairf Christine Foreman attributes the error "to a break in the ballot chain of custody procedures by the Midland County Elections office."

All parties involved will now await word from the State to continue the process.

Sara Gonzales, representative of Better Bond of Midland, said she noticed on election night that the ballots provided weren't lining up with each precinct's numbers.

"We said numerous times that night, we're missing a ballot box, we're missing a ballot box," said Gonzales.

Gonzales continued to explain the recount was conducted properly, but Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land failed to provide all the ballots.

"We immediately requested that Ms. Land recheck that all the ballot boxes containing all the ballots from this election have been provided," said Gonzales. "Again, Ms. Land had insisted that they had."

