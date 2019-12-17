MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Election Commission announced a meeting set for Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m.

The agenda includes discussing the November 2019 General Election, events that occurred after, and any action on the Election Administrator.

Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Hood called the meeting, claiming County Judge Terry Johnson refused to do so.

If the county decides to terminate Deborah Land, it would require four members of the committee to vote yes.

