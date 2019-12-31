MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a prior story on the MISD bond election.)

The Supreme Court of Texas has appointed a judge to the MISD bond election contest.

According to Christine Foreman with We Choose Our Future, Judge Mackey K. Hancock has been appointed to preside over the election contest.

Hancock was assigned by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas Nathan L. Hecht on December 23.

According to Midland County Attorney Robert Malm, both Better Bond for Midland and We Choose Our Future have filed to contest the November election results.

On January 6 at 9 a.m., all parties will gather at the Commissioners Courtroom at the Midland County Annex to examine the secured ballots. The ballots will be manually recounted.

Court documents also show Rick Davis, President of the MISD Board of Trustees, supported a manual recount of the ballots.

