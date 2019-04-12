MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Constable for Precinct 1 David Criner announced his candidacy for Midland County Sheriff on Wednesday.

Criner, a conservative Republican, will run in the Republican Primary.

He previously served 26 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety and five years with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

“My entire professional life has been about protecting the people I serve,” said Criner. "I will build on the successes of Sheriff Painter to make Midland County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Criner says as the next Sheriff, he is committed to leading an office that will be defined by its integrity and professionalism.

"We will treat the public with dignity and maintain the highest standard of conduct. I have had over 5,000 hours of law enforcement training throughout my career. I understand the importance of continuous training and will bring new educational opportunities to West Texas so every employee can improve their skills so they can be even more effective in protecting the public," he said.

Criner holds a Master Peace Officer Certificate, an Instructor Proficiency Certificate, and is a Licensed Polygraph Examiner. He has been a Licensed Peace Officer since 1981 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Criner and his wife, Judy, have been married for 38 years. They have 2 children, Cricket Seigler and Katie Swezy. They are members of Fannin Terrace Baptist Church.