Who is running for Midland County Commissioner?

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The March primaries are coming up on Tuesday, and there are two precinct seats up for grabs in the Midland County Commissioners Court, precincts 2 and 4.

NewsWest 9 caught up with the incumbents and their opponents for a last word before voters head to the polls.

Ask those currently in office, and they’ll say things in Midland County are just fine. Precinct 2 commissioner Robin Donnelly has been in office for 14 years.

"I think the county is in good shape financially and operationally,” Donnelly said. “So, I think we do okay.”

Randy Prude, of precinct 4, is one year shy of a quarter century. Prude said debt, tax rate and services are key factors to success.

"The prime, number one thing is to make sure we've got the lowest debt and the lowest tax rate, and the best services, which we've done, and I intend for us to continue to do that,” Prude said.

However, if you ask the candidates looking to take over those seats, they have a different take on things.

“Well, I think it's time for a change in our county government,” Jeff Somers, precinct 2 candidate said. “14 years of us doing the same thing, over and over, doesn't seem to be working.”

Candidate for precinct 4, Dianne Anderson, said after watching the county closely, she sees issues.

"I have been watching what has been happening for the last couple of decades, and I see things that need to be addressed,” Anderson said.

The Midland County Horseshoe seems to be an issue that is at the forefront of conversation.

“It's about revenue, where it goes to concessions,” Anderson said. “Broken down, the county gets 10% and the management company gets 90%, net. That needs to be changed. Why is the county giving away so much money to a management company?”

Prude and Donnelly have an answer for concern over the horseshoe.

"Our auditors have put out, in the past, a statement that has what is called operational profit and loss,” Prude said. “That shows that we've made over a million dollars, in the last eight years before COVID.”

"The thing is, the horseshoe was never generated to make money,” Donnelly said. “If you want a business, sell the horseshoe to somebody who wants to make it a business and makes money out of it.”