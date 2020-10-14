Politics
Midland Co. Republican Women host Pfluger
Midland County Republican Women meet every second Wednesday of the month. The next meeting will feature Congressman Mike Conaway.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Republican Women met for their monthly meeting.
They hosted District 11 Congressional Candidate August Pfluger at Midland County Club.
Because of COVID-19, this is the 2nd time the club has met at the country club.
Great job to the Midland County Republican Women on today's lunch in. Thank you to August Pfluger for coming out. Go out and vote!