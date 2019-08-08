MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announced on August 8 he will be running for Texas Congress.

Lacy will be running for the 11th Congressional District, the seat that is currently occupied by Mike Conaway. Conaway announced at the end of July he would not be running for reelection.

RELATED: U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway announces retirement from Congress

Lacy is a conservative Republican and a small business owner. He has worked as President at Lacy Oil Corp., Manager of Key Accounts for Cressman Tubular, and the Managing Partner of Lacy Capital and CATI Well Service.

“Like the hard-working residents of the 11th District, I am deeply concerned with the partisan infighting in Washington and the direction in which our country is headed,” said Lacy.

Lacy says if elected to Congress he will be a "tireless advocate for the border" and will ally with President Trump and his mission to put America first.

For more information on the campaign or Lacy's platform you can click here.