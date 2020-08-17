Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, congressional candidate August Pfluger, hold meet and greet

August Pfluger (R) will face Jon Mark Hogg (D) on the ballot in November

MIDLAND, Texas — Congressional candidate August Pfluger (R) held a meet and greet in Midland Monday morning.

Pfluger held the meet and greet in conjunction with the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Midland County Young Republicans.

The organizations hoped their meeting with Pfluger would help their members' voices feel heard.

"No matter what your race or religion is, this is a conservative district and this will help us truly understand the hard-working folks here in Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and throughout the rest of the district," Pfluger said.

Pfluger is the favorite to win in November, looking to take over Mike Conaway's (R) seat representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He will be running against Jon Mark Hogg (D) of San Angelo.

NewsWest 9 also reached out to Hogg about what his campaign is doing to reach out to the Hispanic community.

Hogg said, in part, "It is time to stop talking about the dream of equality and start living it. Words are cheap, it is deeds that matter."