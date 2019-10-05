ODESSA, Texas — Leaders in the Permian Basin's oil and gas industry and local officials gathered today at Odessa College to discuss the impact of our most prominent industry on data for the upcoming 2020 census.

Congressman Mike Conaway, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales, and Odessa City Councilman Dewey Bryant spoke about the oil and gas industry's responsibility in reinforcing to its workers the importance of participating in the census.

Dewey Bryant from the City Council of Odessa says, "I think we have had an explosion of population, no question. But I think the most important part is that every person be accounted for. And so with that in mind it that I think it's extremely important that they educate the public and business owners that we need their help in getting your employees registered and on the census."

Kenworthy Oil, PBPA Public Affairs, and Permian Lodging also spoke as representatives from the industry.

Federal funding depends on census records.

It also impacts infrastructure such as school and road being built.