Last year, 52 children died in hot cars nationwide - that's a record high according to lawmakers.

Now, legislators want to pass the "Hot Cars Act" to require all new cars be equipped with an alert system.

During a press conference, Miles Harrison shared his story of leaving his son chase in a hot car, "I stood up and started to go through what I had done that day and then realized, "oh my god, no. Oh my god, no." I rushed to the car and as I came upon the side window I saw Chase. I had not dropped him off at day care as I has intended."

He says he drove to work in July 2008 with his 21-month old son in the backseat.

It wasn't until the end of the day that a co-worker asked if he had a doll in the backseat.

That's when he realized he had forgotten to drop the toddler at daycare.

He says having an alert system in the car could've saved his son's life… "if there had been a simple chime to alert me of my son's presence, none of this would've happened. How can this be that in our great country that the simplest alarm not be required in all cars."

A house subcommittee will hold a hearing tomorrow (Thursday) to explore technological solutions to prevent hot car deaths.