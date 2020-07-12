State rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill concerning emergency rules during states of disaster

“I heard far too many tragic and sad stories from Texans who were prevented from being with their loved ones in a hospital during their final moments."

AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed House Bill 665 concerning emergency rules during states of disaster.

The bill if passed would require state agencies to obtain legislative approval when it comes to renewing emergency rules during states of disaster.

This bill would include things like hospital visitation restrictions that have been imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landgraf hopes that instead of a "one-size-fits-all" type of approach across Texas, the bill will allow hospital administrators to chose their own visitation rues without the need for legislative oversight.

“I heard far too many tragic and sad stories from Texans who were prevented from being with their loved ones in a hospital during their final moments,” Landgraf said. “I advocated for our local physicians and hospital administrators to be able to have the flexibility to be able to implement their own visitation rules based on the prevalence of the coronavirus in their area."

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission implemented a rule in March that required hospitals in the state to prevent visitors except under certain perimeters.

These rules can last up to 180 days if renewed, and according to Landgraf can be adopted without prior notice if the HHSC deems there is an imminent peril to public health or safety.

Bill 665 will be presented to the Texas Legislature during the 87th session which convenes on January 12, 2021.