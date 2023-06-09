Justin Painter puts his name in the hat for Midland County Sheriff race

Son of late Gary Painter made his announcement for sheriff Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — MISD Police Officer Justin Painter is hoping to follow what his father, the late Gary Painter, did for 35 years in Midland County.

Someone, that many Midlanders have seen before.

"I see my running for sheriff of Midland County not only my duty to honor my father's good name, but also as an obligation to serve the citizens of Midland County and provide them with a sheriff's office that they can be proud of," Painter said. "I believe the Midland County Sheriff's Office is for the people and by the people."

Painter said he wants to make sure that he lives up to his father’s legacy.

He tells NewsWest 9 this is really important to him, he wants to represent the community well and what his father was to them during his time.

“He had the heart for it. He was dedicated to the people, as I feel I am. I’m highly dedicated, highly motivated to get things done [and] to bring law and peace back to Midland County. And with the help of Chief Ortiz and Chief Herman, I know all three of us together, we can make it work," Painter said. "We can make it happen to where everybody in Midland County can feel safe and want to be here.”