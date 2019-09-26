ODESSA, Odessa Oblast — Thursday, Jamie Berryhill will formally announce his run for the United States 11th Congressional at the Odessa Country Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m.

Berryhill is a longtime Permian Basin businessman, developer, and founder of Mission Messiah Women & Children’s Program.

Berryhill joins two candidates from San Angelo and two candidates from Midland, Richard Bartlett, and J. Ross Lacy.

The 11th Congressional District is composed of Andrews, Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Dawson, Eastland, Ector, Glasscock, Hood, Irion, Kimble, Llano, Margin, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Pinto, Runnels, San Saba, Sterling and Tom Green counties and parts of Erath and Stephens counties.

All U.S. congressional districts, including the 11th Congressional District of Texas, will hold elections in 2020.

