Two books returned to Keller ISD libraries, including the Bible

Keller ISD school board president says many others will never return.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLER, Texas — Two of the high-profile books pulled for review in Keller ISD are now back in school libraries.

For the first time since Keller ISD adopted new guidelines for determining what’s appropriate, and what’s not, in school libraries, the school board president discussed the decision.

Dr. Charles Randklev joined Y’all-itics and Inside Texas Politics and he told us that both the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: the Graphic Adaptation” are back after review.

Those two were among 41 books under review. And Dr. Randklev estimates that 10-15 of those books will never return to school libraries.

“Some of those books that are on that list of 41 is kind of the primer, or the reason for why we got here, right? So, some of those books are pornographic. Some of those books are sexually explicit. Some of those books have led to, basically, the new policy that the board adopted in August,” Dr. Randklev said.