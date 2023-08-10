Texas Democrat suggests compromise on school vouchers

“We’re in a situation where we’ve got to look out for our schools and our school children," State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins said, who founded a charter school.

AUSTIN, Texas — As we approach the Texas Legislature’s third special session, which will focus on public education and school vouchers, among other topics, at least one Democrat sees room for compromise.

State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins argues that if it becomes obvious school vouchers will pass, Democrats should work on compromise legislation that could create a “win-win” for public schools.

Even though the San Antonio Democrat says many of her colleagues and teachers’ groups say “not only no, but hell no” to school vouchers, she thinks it might be a perfect time to re-imagine public education.

“By putting more money in the basic allotment; putting more money to support our special ed and other special need kids; to be able to get teacher pay; to be able to create an environment that uplifts everyone,” Gervin-Hawkins told us on Inside Texas Politics.

Many Texas Republicans have been pushing a school choice agenda since the regular session in January.

But Democrats and a group of rural Republicans have successfully blocked the effort, which would allow parents to use public tax dollars to send their children to private schools.

Critics say the effort would weaken public schools because it siphons money away from them, but Rep. Gervin-Hawkins feels differently.

“I’m a big believer that vouchers will not destroy public education,” she said.

The Democrat is a founder of the George Gervin Academy, a public charter school serving about 1,000 students in Bexar County. And she has a master’s degree in education.

The lawmaker says the private school environment is very different than public schools in terms of rules and strictness and many parents will never send their kids there because of that.

Another reason she doesn’t believe there would ever be a major exodus from public education is because there would never be enough private school seats available.

“There can never be enough private schools to take over public education, unless it’s 30 or 40 years from now, if that ever occurs,” said the Democrat.

Instead, Rep. Gervin-Hawkins says if school vouchers become inevitable, use it as an opportunity to raise pay for teachers and increase the amount of money the state gives to districts per student in average daily attendance (the basic allotment).