Multiple school shootings in Texas in a week shows 'no community is untouchable' to the violence, Mansfield Mayor says

'Inside Texas Politics' breaks down the latest political happenings across the state.

Texas school shootings

Texas experienced two school shootings within a week. First in Houston, then at Timberview High School, in the Mansfield Independent School District.

Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans joined Inside Texas Politics. The city is mostly in Tarrant county, with small parts in Ellis and Johnson counties. Mansfield is about 20 miles from Fort Worth and adjacent to Arlington.

He said the community is "traumatized," but is healing.

The shooting elicited almost a mechanical response from politicians - one side said the teen suspect was illegally carrying a gun; the other side said the problem is gun laws are too lax. Have these responses become routine in Texas?



Legislative work continues

With a little more than a week left in this special session, lawmakers are moving ahead with redistricting.

The new political maps favor Republicans and do not accurately reflect the state's growth among minorities. According to the 2020 Census, 95% of Texas' growth was in communities of color.

Inside Texas Politics asked Ross Ramsey, the executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, whether these maps will look the same when the legislature gives them to Gov. Abbott.

Lieutenant governor race

Mike Collier launched his campaign for lieutenant governor last week. It's his second time running. He's hoping for a rematch with incumbent Dan Patrick, but first comes a primary.

Matthew Dowd also wants to be lieutenant governor. A former Republican, he's now running in the Democratic primary, challenging Collier for the nomination.

Inside Texas Politics talked with both Democratic candidates during campaign stops in Dallas.

Other headlines

The state's Parole board recommended a posthumous pardon for George Floyd. He was arrested on a drug charge in Texas; that pardon is up to the governor. Will he sign it?

