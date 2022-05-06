Democrat who represents Uvalde angry he was left off special committee investigating school shooting

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez is calling for a special session to address gun laws in Texas.

UVALDE, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez says the special legislative committees called for by the governor won’t lead to any substantive change following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The San Antonio Democrat says previous similar efforts following mass shootings in 2018 at Santa Fe High School and 2019 at an El Paso Walmart accomplished little.

And he says nothing short of a special session to address some of the state’s gun laws will do.

“You can call it special. But if it doesn’t say special session and have 30 days on the date certain, then we have a real problem,” Gutierrez said on Inside Texas Politics.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently announced the members of the Senate special committee. But Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, was left off, as were the two senators who represent Santa Fe and El Paso.

Gutierrez calls it a slap in the face.

“It’s disturbing to me that you’re not talking to the people that are most clearly affected,” he said. “This Latino community deserves better.”

One immediate change Gutierrez is calling for is raising the age to buy guns from 18 to 21. He says he’s even heard from plenty of his Republican constituents asking for the same.

“It’s not just about mental health. It’s not just about video games. It’s not just about a one door in a school policy like Ted Cruz would have us think. It’s about having militarized weapons in the access of 18-year-olds,” said the senator.