US Rep. Eddie Bernice reflects on her decades-long career

Rep. Johnson spoke to Inside Texas Politics about choosing her successor - and about her one regret as she heads into her last year in office.

Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson retires

U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson is retiring after a half-century in public service. As she leaves Congress, several others want to replace her. But outgoing Congresswoman Johnson specifically recruited her replacement.

In an interview with Inside Texas Politics, Johnson, who chairs the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology discussed why she chose that candidate to follow her to Washington. She also spoke about several other issues in Washington, D.C. - including one regret she has going into her last year in office.

2022 election deadline

The filing deadline is Monday, Dec. 13. Anyone who wants to run for an office next year must register by that date.

Matthew Dowd will not be on your ballot next spring as a candidate for the lieutenant governor’s race after the Democrat from Wimberley dropped out a few days ago. He suggested that he wanted to make way for someone besides white men to run.

There’s a good idea of who is running and for what. But there always seem to be last-minute surprises for some office - somewhere. The Texas Tribune's Ross Ramsey explained whether there are any expectations.

The next elections battleground

Texas Republicans dominate state government. Now they're going after local non-partisan offices like school boards and city councils. Why? And what are Democrats doing in response?

Dallas ethics reform

Corruption has plagued Dallas City Hall for 20 years. There have been federal investigations and prison sentences, but no real reform - until now.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson fulfilled a campaign promise a few days ago. He managed to pass meaningful ethics reform - unanimously.

He spoke to Inside Texas Politics about the new reforms, and answered whether he will run for re-election when his term expires.

Austin mayor tackles crime

Although crime is down in Dallas, it is up in Austin. Homicides there are at an all-time high.

Austin is about to put more officers on the streets, but the process is a complicated one. Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke about his city's plan to hire more police officers - and why it will take longer than many hope.



Texas governor's race

Quinnipiac University released a poll last week showing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke 52-37. But deep in the poll: only 22% of Texans identified as Democrats.

This was a legitimate poll, with 1,200 respondents. Leading to the question: where have all the Texas Democrats gone?

Inside Texas Politics' reporter roundtable thinks O'Rourke has plenty of time to make up that difference. The question is: can he?

