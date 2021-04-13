Howard County joint city and school election preview

The election is being held on May 1.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County is holding a joint city and school election on May 1.

Candidates for District 2 of the City of Big Spring are Diane Yanez and Willie Rangel, Jr.

Candidates for District 4 of the City of Big Spring are David A. Scott and Gloria Byrd McDonald.

Candidates for mayor of the City of Coahoma are Lori Gonzales and Warren Wallace.

The May elections for Big Spring ISD, Coahoma ISD, Forsan ISD and the City of Forsan were canceled and representatives have been duly elected.

Early voting will be held on the first floor of the courthouse on April 19-23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and April 26-27 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Voting on May 1 will be held at Ryan Hall, the Coahoma Community Center, First Baptist Church Big Spring and the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.