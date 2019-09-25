HOUSTON — An impeachment inquiry like the one launched regarding President Donald Trump on Tuesday has only happened to a handful of U.S. presidents.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday marked just the fourth time in U.S. history the House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into a sitting president.

Andrew Johnson was the first in 1868. The other three have happened in just the last 45 years: Richard Nixon in 1974, Bill Clinton in 1998, and in 2019, President Donald Trump.

The reasons run the gamut: accusations of obstructing the Watergate investigation to lying about an affair to illegally replacing a cabinet official.

The House has only ever charged two presidents, Johnson and Clinton, with articles of impeachment. Nixon resigned before the House could charge him, and the Senate acquitted both Johnson and Clinton.

Bottom line: no U.S. presidents have ever been removed from office after being impeached.

In the most recent case, more than two-thirds of House Democrats say they’re open to impeachment of President Trump. The Democratic-majority House only needs a simple majority vote.

However, for actual conviction and removal from office, two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate must vote for it, which presents a much tougher hurdle to clear.

The Judiciary Committee will eventually decide whether to bring impeachment charges. The full House would then vote on it.

