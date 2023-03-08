Suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton makes brief court appearance as criminal defendant in Houston courtroom

The hearing for Paxton was for his securities fraud case. The next hearing will be in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared in a Houston courtroom for a hearing Thursday morning as a criminal defendant.

The status hearing was related to Paxton's securities fraud trial. In court, the defense asked Judge Andrea Beall if they're able to come back after Paxton's Senate impeachment trial, which begins on Sept. 5, to get a court date for the security fraud trial.

Both the prosecutors and defense agreed that an ongoing federal investigation will affect the state's case. Both sides also agreed to return to court on October 6 to try to set a trial date.

The Republican attorney general sat by himself on a bench as his lawyers and the prosecutors stood in front of Judge Beall. Paxton did not say anything during the hearing.

In all, it lasted about 10 minutes.

"I’m not surprised at all it went quickly," KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "The purpose today was just to figure what happens going forward. Can this case be set for trial or do we need to wait for the impeachment trial to go forward and now we know the answer that they’re going to wait."

But questions remain on if this case ever goes to trial and what role the Senate impeachment trial will play.

'Everything about this has been unusual'



KHOU 11 legal analyst @carmenroe talked about suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's court appearance in Houston this morning and what may happen next.



Full coverage: https://t.co/LNwVnShwPt pic.twitter.com/pVU3RUhhzC — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 3, 2023

"If he's impeached in the Senate, there's no question this case gets resolved outside of a trial," Roe said. "If he prevails in the Senate, I think there's a real possibility we could see a trial. So it just it depends on a lot of different things. But most people believe this case is going to get resolved outside of a trial. It's just a matter of when."

According to KHOU 11 reporter Marcelino Benito, Paxton was allowed to come into the courtroom through the back way, something other defendants are not allowed to do. He was escorted by around 12 DPS troopers.

After the hearing, defense attorney Dan Cogdell gave an explanation.

“He’s under a gag order. That’s why," Cogdell said. "And he’s got this lawyer with really bad hair, meaning me, who told him to go out the back way. He’s not getting special treatment. I’d tell any client to do that."

Special prosecutor Brian Wice said he's frustrated the case has yet to go to trial. Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015.

“I know that everybody is concerned about how the wheels of justice have seemed to move at a glacial pace over the course of the last eight years,” Wice said. "I think today is the first step on the journey of a thousand miles to pick up the pace."

KHOU 11 political analyst @bjrottinghaus talks about how suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal case and impeachment trial will affect his political career.



Full coverage: https://t.co/LNwVnShwPt pic.twitter.com/vn6282JJtT — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 3, 2023

What to know about Ken Paxton’s securities fraud case

Indicted in 2015 by a Collin County grand jury

Two counts of securities fraud, a first-degree felony, punishment up to 99 years in prison if convicted

One count of failing to register with state securities regulators, a third-degree felony, punishment up to 10 years in prison if convicted

Case was moved to Harris County from Collin County because prosecutors said he couldn’t get a fair trial there since he represented the county in both Texas House and Texas Senate

Thursday’s hearing is a status conference, at which we could learn a trial date or dates for more pre-trial hearings

Securities fraud trial is expected after Paxton’s impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 5

Paxton was elected Texas Attorney General in 2014. Six months after taking office, he was indicted

Paxton was elected twice more as attorney general after his indictment

Securities fraud case background

The criminal case against Paxton has been going on for eight years. The three-count felony indictment came down in 2015 in North Texas. Now, eight years later and after many delays about venue, the case is moving forward exactly where Paxton didn't want it to.

"There's nothing about this case that's normal," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said. "This will be the first time Kenneth Paxton has ever shown up on a regular docket at 9 a.m. with every other criminal defendant in the building."

With an impeachment trial in Austin looming, Paxton is now ordered to appear in person before Harris County Judge Andrea Beall. Roe says the judge is sending a message.

"The fact this newly elected Democratic judge is insisting on his presence in person on Thursday means that this case is going to move forward at a much higher rate of speed than in the past," Roe said.

Paxton is facing three felony counts for failing to register as a securities adviser and allegedly persuading two investors to buy at least $100,000 worth of stock in the tech company Severgy without disclosing he would be paid for it.

He turned himself in in 2015.

"There's no question that this criminal trial will be much more serious for Kenneth Paxton in regards to consequences," Roe said. "The idea of losing his job is one thing. The idea of going to state prison is quite a different thing."

Paxton is facing up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Shortly after his election to the AG's office, he told supporters he was innocent.

"These charges are false, and I will prevail against them in court," Paxton said in 2015.

He'll now likely get that chance in front of a Harris County jury.

"He's going to be facing a trial date here in Harris County," said Roe. "Whether or not he's impeached will be a game-changer for this trial."

Paxton's impeachment trial is set to begin on September 5.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube