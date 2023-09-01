Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in

Midland will be receiving a new mayor and a new city councilwoman.

MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in.

Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with this council," Blong said. "We have some communication things to work through and some opportunities to press forward on some things, so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. There are some great ideas from other city council people, so I look forward to working with them on those.”

The newest face on the council is Amy Stretcher Burkes, who will be the youngest city councilwoman to serve. Stretcher Burkes will be taking the open seat left behind by Blong, overseeing District 4.

Stretcher Burkes was excited to be voted into city council at such a young age, but also acknowledges the need to take in wisdom from councilmembers of years past.

“I think it’s really neat," Stretcher Burkes said. "The average age of a Midlander is 31 years old, so I‘m actually older than that. So I think it’s really neat that we’re voting in a younger group with fresh ideas. I think we need to respect the past as I say, kind of the old guard, because their advice and their wisdom is incredible, but I'm excited to be the youngest.”

The third member to be a part of the festivities was incumbent District 3 city councilman Jack Ladd, who ran unopposed during the election.

“Lori was born to be mayor of Midland, that’s what I would say," Ladd said. "I can't compare her leadership to anyone else's. She is going to do a better job than any mayor we’ve ever had, I am confident of that."

The new city council will officially meet for the first time Tuesday.