Harris County suing Texas over election officials' inabilities to encourage voting by mail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County is suing Texas over the state's new controversial voting restrictions that went into effect in September 2021.

The lawsuit is seeking a preliminary injunction on behalf of Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria who is challenging the state's new voting restrictions on her ability to encourage voters vote by mail.

The Harris County Attorney's Office said the portion of SB 1 in question not only makes it illegal for Longoria to solicit mail-in ballots but also makes it a crime.

“As we approach the deadline to apply for mail ballot voting for the March Primary Election, we can see the confusion this law has caused. SB1 makes it a crime for public officials and the folks who run our elections to encourage voters to vote by mail. It criminalizes constitutionally-protected speech and makes it harder to vote,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “I am hopeful the court will step in and put a stop to this. Our senior citizens, voters with disabilities, and many others can benefit from voting by mail. Public officials should be able to encourage them to do so.”

That's not the only hurdle on mail-in ballots from SB 1. Under the new law, Texas voters are required to fill out a form of identification both on their mail-in ballot application and the carrier envelope for the ballot itself. That identification, which can be a driver’s license or ID number, or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, must match what’s on their voter registration record.

"It's those kind of errors that are a direct result of SB 1, making it harder for voters to get through an already complex system," Longoria said.

With the March 1 primary in Texas just weeks away, this poses a concern for election officials.

Harris County elections officials say about 13% of applications for mail-in ballots are still being rejected because of ID requirements.

To make sure your mail-in ballot request isn't rejected, Longoria's best advice is to include your phone number and/or email in the application so they can call you in case there's something that needs to be corrected.