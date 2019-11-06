AUSTIN, Texas — The "Save Chick-fil-A bill" became a statewide and even national movement this session after the San Antonio City Council banned a location from their airport in March because of donations to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Now that it has been signed by Governor Abbott this new bill will be become law on September 1st.

The supporters of the Save Chick-fil-A bill proclaimed that the bill was for all Texans, not just Chick-fil-A. It protects anyone who donates to, or affiliates with, a religious organization from government discrimination. The argument for the necessity of such a law was that not everyone has the market share or resources Chick-fil-A does, and facing a government ban could be a make or break moment for many small businesses.

Jonathan Saenz, President of Texas-Values-Action.Org stated, "No Texan should fear state-sponsored attacks against them because of what they believe. The Save Chick-fil-A bill ensures, just like the First Amendment intended, that no one is discriminated against for associating or donating to a religious organization".

According to the Texans Values Action organization, Texans expressed their overwhelming support for the Save Chick-fil-A effort with over 150,000 phone calls, emails, and social media messages to the Texas Capitol on the issue.

Still others proclaim this law is redundant in design as well as a waste of taxpayer money and State lawmaker's resources as the constitution of the United States of America already provides this protection under our First Amendment.

Saenz added, “We thank Governor Abbott for signing this common sense, bipartisan supported religious freedom legislation into law and for the leadership of Senator Bryan Hughes and Rep. Matt Krause. The Save Chick-fil-A law makes it clear in Texas; you don’t mess with Chick Fil A, and you don’t mess with religious freedom.”

More information is available by proponents of the bill and this now new Texas law at: savechickfila.com