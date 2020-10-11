Governor Abbott appoints members to the board of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Ajay Thomas was appointed to TDHCA and Leo Vasquez was named chair of the board.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has recently appointed Ajay Thomas to the board of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). The governor also named Leo Vasquez chair of the board for TDCHA.

TDCHA main goals are to promote homeownership, help finance the creation of affordable housing for rental purposes, to support energy assistance program and many other functions according to a press release.

Thomas is an Executive Vice President and National Head of Public Finance for FHN Financial. This is a position within First Horizon Bank. He also has previously served on the Texas Business Leadership Council as a board member. Thomas will serve his position with TDCHA until January 31, 2025.