AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 15 people to the Broadband Development Council, including an Odessa man.

Kenny Scudder is a former vice president for a Permian Basin oilfield equipment manufacturing company. He now works as a sales representative for Catamount Oilfield Services.

Scudder graduated from San Angelo State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and volunteers for the Means Memorial United Methodist Church where he teaches Sunday school.

Other appointees to the council include Kirk Petty, the CEO and general manager for Santa Rosa Telephone Cooperative; Saurin Patel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Access Physicians and Jennifer K. Harris who serves as the state program director for Connected Nation Texas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

The council, which was formed in the most recent legislative session, will work to identify barriers to broadband installation in rural areas.

Council members will also study technology-neutral solutions to overcome this barrier and study the impact state-wide access to broadband would help Texas.

