Gov. Greg Abbott appoints two Permian Basin residents to TX government positions

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed two Permian Basin citizens to major roles

Midland businessman Brandon Batch has been appointed to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

According to a press release from Governor Abbott's office, the term will be set to expire on January 31, 2021.

The TDHCA is responsible for promoting and preserving homeownership, financing the development of affordable rental housing, supporting community and energy assistance programs and other functions.

Batch is a business development manager for Ventura Management and has previous experience co-founding a restaurant in Austin with his brother.

During the 2020 election, Batch was one of many politicians who ran for the District 11 seat held by Mike Conaway.

Batch has been a resident of Midland for years and graduated from Texas Tech University.

John Shrode, a private practice attorney in Odessa, has been appointed as a Judge of the 358th Judicial District Court.

This term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022 or when a successor has been elected and qualified.

Shrode previously served as prosecutor for the Ector County District Attorney's Office as well as for the El Paso DA's Office.