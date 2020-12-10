Final District 11 Congressional Debate Monday night

MIDLAND, Texas — NewsWest 9 and Basin PBS are hosting its finale candidate debate.
This time the District 11 Congressional Candidates August Pfluger and Jon Mark Hogg are set to debate.
You will be able to catch the debate on Basin PBS as well as the NewsWest 9 app, website, and Facebook page.
Tatum Guinn will be joining Pat Canty, publisher of the Odessa American, to moderate the debate.
If you have any questions you would like to ask the candidates, you can text them to 432-567-9991 and they might be asked during the forum.
To see the previous debates hosted by NewsWest 9 and Basin PBS, you can visit the NewsWest 9 YouTube page.