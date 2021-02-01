Voting guide: Here's what you need to know for the May 1 election in West Texas

Here's your voter's guide with all the races and voting locations for the Permian Basin.

TEXAS, USA — Early voting in Texas begins on April 19, with election day coming up on May 1. Here's your voter's guide with all the races and voting locations.

Andrews Co.

-Andrews ISD Trustees: Mindy Lynn Wiggins, Joe Jerren Barnes, Xavier Emiliano

-Andrews City Council: Jessica Schiefelbein, Chris Helbig, Keith Livingston, Jane Gomez, Randy Shaffer, Charlie Griffin, Christopher Netopski

Brewster Co.

-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 3: Monty Kimball, Nikki Ahrens

-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 4: Jimmy Morris, Rachel R. Carvajal

-City of Alpine Council (2 positions)

Judy Stokes, Maria Curry; Tracy Cash, Jerry Johnson

Ector

-ECISD Trustees

Seat 4-Jesse Christesson, Christopher John Stanley

Seat 7-Ben Casey Quiroz, Kathy Rhodes

Howard

-City of Coahoma mayor

Lori Gonzalez, Warren Wallace

-Big Spring City Council 2

Diane Yanez, Willie Rangel, Jr.

-Big Spring City Council 4

David A. Scott, Gloria Byrd McDonald

Jeff Davis

-Fort Davis ISD: Authorize Board of Trustees to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues. (For or Against)

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee

William Russell Miller, Bradley Allan Bernards, Maria Elena Carrasco

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2022

Gabriela Gillard

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2023

Jesse Lynn King

Martin

-Stanton ISD Trustees

6-Susie Dominguez, Tiffany Carson

7-Marty Graham

Pecos

-Fort Stockton mayor

Chris Alexander, MaryAnn Terrezas White

-Fort Stockton City Council

Paul Casias, Mike Stallard, (RJ) Ruben James Bernal, Ruben Falcon

Reeves Co.

-PBTISD Trustee

Imelda Chavez, Michael Juarez, Sam Contreras, Alexandrea Zamarripa, Cookie Canon, Ruben Campos

-PBTISD Bond Prop A

Bond of $177,760,000 for facilities, buses, vehicles and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against)

-PBTISD Bond Prop B

Bond of $800,000 for technology and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against)

-Council Member 2

Venetta Seals, Veronica Baca

-Council Member 3

Randy Graham, Genaro Luis Tellez Jr.

-Council Member 5

Valeria M. Trujillo

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 1

Up to $18,000,000 for new traffic signals, street improvements. (For or Against)

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 2

Up to $19,000,000 for street improvements, country club realignment. (For or Against)

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 3

Up to $18,000,000 for street/roadway improvements. (For or Against)

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 4

Up to $10,000,000 for city-wide park improvements. (For or Against)

Scurry

-Snyder City Councilmember at-large

Sarah Ann Jamison, Carson Matthies, Morgan West

-Snyder Mayor

Steven C. Rich, Stephanie Ducheneaux, Ron Shaw

Upton

-McCamey City Council Alderman Ward 1

Tammie Smith, Grace Encisco

-Rankin City Council

Vonda Garner, Dean Titsworth, Murry Brooks, Dianna Piña

Ward

-Monahans Mayor

David B. Cutbirth, Adam Steen

Winkler

-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop A

Up to $18,125,000 for school facility updates, new sites for school facilities, and new school buses plus tax levying. (For or Against)

-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop B

Up to $21,875,000 for designing, constructing, and equipping athletic facilities plus tax levying. (For or Against)