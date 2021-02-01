Voting guide: Here's what you need to know for the May 1 election in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voting in Texas begins on April 19, with election day coming up on May 1. Here's your voter's guide with all the races and voting locations.
- Andrews Co.
-Andrews ISD Trustees: Mindy Lynn Wiggins, Joe Jerren Barnes, Xavier Emiliano
-Andrews City Council: Jessica Schiefelbein, Chris Helbig, Keith Livingston, Jane Gomez, Randy Shaffer, Charlie Griffin, Christopher Netopski
- Brewster Co.
-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 3: Monty Kimball, Nikki Ahrens
-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 4: Jimmy Morris, Rachel R. Carvajal
-City of Alpine Council (2 positions)
Judy Stokes, Maria Curry; Tracy Cash, Jerry Johnson
- Ector
-ECISD Trustees
Seat 4-Jesse Christesson, Christopher John Stanley
Seat 7-Ben Casey Quiroz, Kathy Rhodes
- Howard
-City of Coahoma mayor
Lori Gonzalez, Warren Wallace
-Big Spring City Council 2
Diane Yanez, Willie Rangel, Jr.
-Big Spring City Council 4
David A. Scott, Gloria Byrd McDonald
- Jeff Davis
-Fort Davis ISD: Authorize Board of Trustees to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues. (For or Against)
-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee
William Russell Miller, Bradley Allan Bernards, Maria Elena Carrasco
-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2022
Gabriela Gillard
-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2023
Jesse Lynn King
- Martin
-Stanton ISD Trustees
6-Susie Dominguez, Tiffany Carson
7-Marty Graham
- Pecos
-Fort Stockton mayor
Chris Alexander, MaryAnn Terrezas White
-Fort Stockton City Council
Paul Casias, Mike Stallard, (RJ) Ruben James Bernal, Ruben Falcon
- Reeves Co.
-PBTISD Trustee
Imelda Chavez, Michael Juarez, Sam Contreras, Alexandrea Zamarripa, Cookie Canon, Ruben Campos
-PBTISD Bond Prop A
Bond of $177,760,000 for facilities, buses, vehicles and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against)
-PBTISD Bond Prop B
Bond of $800,000 for technology and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against)
-Council Member 2
Venetta Seals, Veronica Baca
-Council Member 3
Randy Graham, Genaro Luis Tellez Jr.
-Council Member 5
Valeria M. Trujillo
-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 1
Up to $18,000,000 for new traffic signals, street improvements. (For or Against)
-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 2
Up to $19,000,000 for street improvements, country club realignment. (For or Against)
-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 3
Up to $18,000,000 for street/roadway improvements. (For or Against)
-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 4
Up to $10,000,000 for city-wide park improvements. (For or Against)
- Scurry
-Snyder City Councilmember at-large
Sarah Ann Jamison, Carson Matthies, Morgan West
-Snyder Mayor
Steven C. Rich, Stephanie Ducheneaux, Ron Shaw
- Upton
Early Voting-McCamey Park Building, Rankin Park Building
-McCamey City Council Alderman Ward 1
Tammie Smith, Grace Encisco
-Rankin City Council
Vonda Garner, Dean Titsworth, Murry Brooks, Dianna Piña
- Ward
Early Voting-City Hall Council Chambers, Grandfalls City Hall
-Monahans Mayor
David B. Cutbirth, Adam Steen
- Winkler
-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop A
Up to $18,125,000 for school facility updates, new sites for school facilities, and new school buses plus tax levying. (For or Against)
-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop B
Up to $21,875,000 for designing, constructing, and equipping athletic facilities plus tax levying. (For or Against)
This story will be updated as more sample ballots are provided.