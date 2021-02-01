x
Voting guide: Here's what you need to know for the May 1 election in West Texas

Here's your voter's guide with all the races and voting locations for the Permian Basin.
TEXAS, USA — Early voting in Texas begins on April 19, with election day coming up on May 1. Here's your voter's guide with all the races and voting locations.

  • Andrews Co.

Early Voting-600 North Main Street

-Andrews ISD Trustees: Mindy Lynn Wiggins, Joe Jerren Barnes, Xavier Emiliano

-Andrews City Council: Jessica Schiefelbein, Chris Helbig, Keith Livingston, Jane Gomez, Randy Shaffer, Charlie Griffin, Christopher Netopski

  • Brewster Co.

Early Voting-Alpine Civic Center

-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 3: Monty Kimball, Nikki Ahrens

-Alpine ISD Board of Trustees Place 4: Jimmy Morris, Rachel R. Carvajal

-City of Alpine Council (2 positions)

Judy Stokes, Maria Curry; Tracy Cash, Jerry Johnson

  • Ector

Early Voting-Ector County Courthouse Annex

-ECISD Trustees

Seat 4-Jesse Christesson, Christopher John Stanley

Seat 7-Ben Casey Quiroz, Kathy Rhodes

  • Howard

Early Voting-Howard County Courthouse, first floor

-City of Coahoma mayor

Lori Gonzalez, Warren Wallace

-Big Spring City Council 2

Diane Yanez, Willie Rangel, Jr.

-Big Spring City Council 4

David A. Scott, Gloria Byrd McDonald

  • Jeff Davis

-Fort Davis ISD: Authorize Board of Trustees to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues. (For or Against)

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee

William Russell Miller, Bradley Allan Bernards, Maria Elena Carrasco

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2022

Gabriela Gillard

-Valentine ISD School Board Trustee - Unexpired Term, 2023

Jesse Lynn King

  • Martin

-Stanton ISD Trustees

6-Susie Dominguez, Tiffany Carson

7-Marty Graham

  • Pecos

Early Voting-Pecos County Courthouse, election room

-Fort Stockton mayor 

Chris Alexander, MaryAnn Terrezas White

-Fort Stockton City Council

Paul Casias, Mike Stallard, (RJ) Ruben James Bernal, Ruben Falcon

  • Reeves Co.

-PBTISD Trustee

Imelda Chavez, Michael Juarez, Sam Contreras, Alexandrea Zamarripa, Cookie Canon, Ruben Campos

-PBTISD Bond Prop A

Bond of $177,760,000 for facilities, buses, vehicles and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against) 

-PBTISD Bond Prop B

Bond of $800,000 for technology and tax to pay the principal of/interest on the bond. (For or Against) 

-Council Member 2

Venetta Seals, Veronica Baca

-Council Member 3

Randy Graham, Genaro Luis Tellez Jr.

-Council Member 5 

Valeria M. Trujillo

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 1

Up to $18,000,000 for new traffic signals, street improvements. (For or Against) 

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 2

Up to $19,000,000 for street improvements, country club realignment. (For or Against) 

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 3 

Up to $18,000,000 for street/roadway improvements. (For or Against) 

-Town of Pecos City bond Prop 4 

Up to $10,000,000 for city-wide park improvements. (For or Against) 

  • Scurry

-Snyder City Councilmember at-large

Sarah Ann Jamison, Carson Matthies, Morgan West

-Snyder Mayor

Steven C. Rich, Stephanie Ducheneaux, Ron Shaw

  • Upton

Early Voting-McCamey Park BuildingRankin Park Building

-McCamey City Council Alderman Ward 1

Tammie Smith, Grace Encisco

-Rankin City Council

Vonda Garner, Dean Titsworth, Murry Brooks, Dianna Piña

  • Ward

Early Voting-City Hall Council ChambersGrandfalls City Hall

-Monahans Mayor

David B. Cutbirth, Adam Steen

  • Winkler

Early Voting-Wink-Loving School Tax Office, Loving County Courthouse

-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop A

Up to $18,125,000 for school facility updates, new sites for school facilities, and new school buses plus tax levying. (For or Against)

-Wink-Loving ISD Bond Prop B

Up to $21,875,000 for designing, constructing, and equipping athletic facilities plus tax levying. (For or Against) 

This story will be updated as more sample ballots are provided.

