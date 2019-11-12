MIDLAND, Texas — A live recount is underway to get to the bottom of the ballot discrepancy in Midland County.

County Attorney Russell Malm filed a court order on December 6 to reopen the sealed ballot boxes from the November 5 election.

RELATED: Court order filed to reopen ballot boxes in ballot discrepancy investigation

RELATED: MISD Bond recount: What's next?

During this process, only the number of ballots will be counted, not the votes themselves.

The boxes will be opened beginning at 9 a.m. on December 12. Anyone who is interested in observing the process is allowed to be there.

Once the counting is completed, all the ballots will be returned to the box they came from and the boxes will be resealed.

RELATED: County begins investigation into MISD bond ballot discrepancy

RELATED: Recount shows Midland ISD bond passes by 11 votes