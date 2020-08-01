MIDLAND, Texas — Midland will be holding a special election for the City Council District 2 seat.

The election will be held on January 28, but early voting begins on January 13.

The candidates for District 2 are John Norman, Adrian Urquidi and Steven Villela.

To submit an application for Ballot by Mail you must do so no later than January 17.

For more on the election you can visit the elections office website.

