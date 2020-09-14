Voting in Texas? Here's what forms of ID you can use

Make sure you have 1 of these 7 acceptable forms of identification.

What kind of photo identification is required to qualify to vote in person?

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

My acceptable photo ID is expired. Will it still work?

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable photo identification must be current or have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

What if a voter does not have any of the acceptable forms of photo ID?

If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such ID, the voter may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Here is a list of supporting forms of ID: